OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) -

** Napatech CEO Henrik Bill Jensen made the following statements during an investor conference on Tuesday:

** "We continue to have a sharp focus on revenue and our targets for the remainder of 2016, and we still believe that we will reach our full-year result guiding of 20 percent revenue growth and around 20 percent EBITDA margin

** The company's revenues grew by just 8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2016, and its EBITDA margin stood at 10 percent

** "We are also on track with our ambition to become a $100 mln top line company by 2020."

** Napatech's shares have surged about 400 percent in the last 12 months

** The Danish company has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2013 (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)