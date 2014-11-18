Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Napatech A/S
* Q3 revenue 44.3 million Danish crowns versus 42.1 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 5.1 million crowns versus 4.4 million crowns
* Q3 pre-tax profit 2.4 million crowns versus loss 3.1 million crowns
* Says reduces the outlook for 2014 to revenue for 2014 around 2013 level
* Says reduces the outlook for 2014 to EBITDA margin around 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)