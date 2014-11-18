Nov 18 Napatech A/S

* Q3 revenue 44.3 million Danish crowns versus 42.1 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 5.1 million crowns versus 4.4 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax profit 2.4 million crowns versus loss 3.1 million crowns

* Says reduces the outlook for 2014 to revenue for 2014 around 2013 level

* Says reduces the outlook for 2014 to EBITDA margin around 10 pct