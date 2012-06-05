SINGAPORE, June 5 YNCC bought a naphtha cargo at
$1.50-$2.00 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight
(C&F) basis, making this the lowest premium in South Korea in
six months, traders said on Tuesday.
The petrochemical maker bought the 25,000-tonne cargo for
first-half July arrival, a day after South Korea's top ethylene
maker Honam had purchased about 50,000 tonnes for the same
arrival period at premiums of about $3.50-$4.50 a tonne.
Demand was slow, and sellers were increasingly concerned
that weak global economy could cause buying interest to stall.
YNCC has cut utilization rates at its 1.9 million tonnes per
year cracking complex to about 90 percent of its capacity since
May 25 to combat weak petrochemical margins.
It used to be South Korea's top naphtha ethylene producer
before Honam expanded its total capacity of two crackers to 2
million tpy.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)