* July naphtha from the West to see 25 pct drop from past six months

* S.Korea spot premiums fall to 10-mth low at $1.00 a tonne

* Lower volume may be only a dip, with Europe still oversupplied

By Seng Li Peng

SINGAPORE, June 12 Naphtha shipped into Asia in July from Europe and the Mediterranean will fall to the lowest monthly volume this year, down about a quarter from recent months, although the drop is likely to be temporary due to supply overhangs in the West.

Western naphtha volumes for July are expected at 760,000 tonnes, down from an average of nearly a million tonnes a month shipped to Asia over January to June, traders said on Wednesday.

But the lower volumes could be only a temporary respite to sellers looking for higher premiums, because Europe is expected to continue to struggle with high stocks, assuming no deep refinery run cuts, outages or heavy maintenance.

"It's very possible that high western exports to Asia will become the new norm given what is happening in the U.S. and the European economy," said a Singapore-based trader.

The first-half crush of cargoes - up 70 percent from a year ago - pushed South Korea naphtha premiums to their lowest in 10 months. That was marked by YNCC buying two July parcels on Wednesday at about $1.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

At the same time, the United States has been shunning European naphtha imports, as its gasoline demand has been falling and natural gas has been displacing the light fuel as a petrochemical feedstock.

That has led to sporadic U.S. exports of naphtha to Asia to pull down the country's excess.

"The U.S. faces a structural overhang of naphtha. Exports to the Far East could certainly grow," said Vivek S. Mathur of consulting firm ESAI Energy.

U.S. imports of European naphtha for petrochemical use dropped to an average of less than 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) for all of last year, Mathur said.

Depending on the grade, naphtha can be reformed into gasoline, used as a gasoline blendstock or cracked into ethylene for petrochemical production.

Consulting firm JBC Energy projects that U.S. gasoline demand will fall this year by 95,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 1.1 percent, from last year.

ASIA AS KEY LIFE LINE

Besides being long on naphtha supply, Europe has also been struggling with inventory build-up this year due to maintenance at petrochemical units.

About 2.9 million tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene capacity - of which more than 90 percent uses naphtha as a feedstock - went offline in the second quarter for maintenance, said Mathur.

Even if these units were to resume operations, traders said, the gloomy European economic outlook may force some of the units to cut runs.

That leaves Asia as the key export lifeline as it is structurally short of naphtha and its petrochemical capacity is still growing, traders said.

If Asia's petrochemical units are operating at high rates, the region can easily digest at least 500,000 tonnes a month of western naphtha, according to traders' estimates.

From July, additional demand will be seen in Taiwan as CPC Corp is expected to start a 700,000 tpy naphtha cracker in Kaohsiung, while PetroChina's 800,000 tpy cracker in Chengdu is expected to come online this year..

"This year, we expect to see Asian naphtha demand grow by 130,000 bpd (or about 433,000 tonnes a month) as several cracker projects come online, mainly in China," JBC Energy said in an email to Reuters. (Editing by Tom Hogue)