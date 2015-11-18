* Western naphtha arriving in Dec seen highest in over year
* Firm demand will mop up cargoes -traders
* Petrochemical unit output expected to stay strong -traders
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Asia will receive around 2
million tonnes of naphtha in December from the West, including
Europe and the Mediterranean, traders said on Wednesday, in what
would be the largest such monthly imports since September 2014.
Firm demand, driven by a lack of liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) and high production at petrochemical units to feed
appetite for plastics, will easily absorb the large inflow of
cargoes and keep markets balanced, traders said.
LPG, also used for heating, can replace 5 to 15 percent of
naphtha in some Asian petrochemical units.
"Some months, we see Asian demand for western cargoes
falling to as low as 1.3 or 1.4 million tonnes, but we need
about 2 million tonnes in December. So the amount of cargoes
coming in is just right to cater to demand," said a
Singapore-based trader.
"But I do not expect the intermonth spreads to return to
levels of $10 a tonne or more. I expect the intermonth spreads
to be capped at (around) $5," he added, pointing out that there
were no severe shortages.
Intermonth spreads refer to the difference between the
front-month benchmark open-spec price versus the following
month.
A higher front-month price against the following month
reflects a strong market.
In late March, the intermonth spread was at $16, the highest
for 2015, rising from a discount of $6 at the start of the year.
The current spread is about $4. NAF-TYO-DIF
"Intermonth spreads should be able to hold at current levels
as sentiment is positive. First-quarter 2016 looks quite
promising actually (for sellers)," said another trader based in
Singapore.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)