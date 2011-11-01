SINGAPORE Nov 1 Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has reduced offers for naphtha lifting in 2012 to $20.00 a tonne premium to Middle East quotes, traders said on Tuesday.

This was down from its initial offer quoted last week at $22.50 a tonne, but the lower offer failed to attract buyers so far as bids were at best in the teen levels a tonne.

"Buyers are still resisting," said a trader familiar with the negotiation.

Apart from Bapco, ADNOC is also in talks with Asian buyers for 2012 supplies.

Kuwait on the other hand has recently sealed its term contract for full-range naphtha lifting December 2011 to November 2012 at $18.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis despite earlier buyers' resistance. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)