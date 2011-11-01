SINGAPORE Nov 1 Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco)
has reduced offers for naphtha lifting in 2012 to $20.00 a tonne
premium to Middle East quotes, traders said on Tuesday.
This was down from its initial offer quoted last week at
$22.50 a tonne, but the lower offer failed to attract buyers so
far as bids were at best in the teen levels a tonne.
"Buyers are still resisting," said a trader familiar with
the negotiation.
Apart from Bapco, ADNOC is also in talks with Asian buyers
for 2012 supplies.
Kuwait on the other hand has recently sealed its term
contract for full-range naphtha lifting December 2011 to
November 2012 at $18.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB
basis despite earlier buyers' resistance.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anthony Barker)