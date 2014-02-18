February 18 The following lists planned maintenance at naphtha crackers in Asia for 2014. The table will be revised when new information becomes available. NONE = no maintenance in 2014 NA = no information available yet INDIA Company Location Capacity 2014 Previous ('000 tonnes) Maintenance Haldia Petchem Haldia 676 None 2009 Indian Oil Corp Panipat 850 NA 2013 INDONESIA Chandra Asri Anyer 600 None 2011 JAPAN Asahi Kasei Mizushima 504 H2 Feb-April 2012 Idemitsu Chiba 414 None 2011 Idemitsu Tokuyama 687 Sept-Nov 2012 Keiyo Ethylene Chiba 768 May-June 2012 Maruzen Petchem Chiba 525 None 2013 Mitsubishi Chem Kashima 392 None 2012 Mitsubishi Chem Kashima 540 early May-early July 2013 Mitsubishi Chem Mizushima 496 None 2013 Mitsui Chem Chiba 612 None 2013 Mitsui Chem Osaka 500 late June-late July 2012 JX Nippon Oil Kawasaki 444 None 2012 Showa Denko Oita 695 March-April 2012 Sumitomo Chiba 415 None 2011 Tonen Chem Kawasaki 540 Aug-Sept 2010 Tosoh Yokkaichi 527 March-April 2012 MALAYSIA Titan Pasir Gudang 280 None 2011 Titan Pasir Gudang 440 None 2010 THE PHILIPPLINES JG Summit Batangas City 320 to be commission in March 2014 SOUTH KOREA Lotte Chem Yeosu 1000 None 2012 Lotte Chem Daesan 1000 None 2011 KPIC Onsan 460 None 2013 LG Chem Daesan 900 None 2011 LG Chem Yeosu 1000 Oct 21-Nov 24 2010 SK Energy Ulsan 200 None 2013 SK Energy Ulsan 660 None 2010 Samsung Total Daesan 1000 None 2011 YNCC Yeochun 857 None 2011 YNCC Yeochun 578 None 2012 YNCC Yeochun 465 Oct 2010 SINGAPORE ExxonMobil Jurong Island 900 NA 2013 ExxonMobil Jurong Island 1000 commissioned in 2013 PCS Jurong Island 465 None 2013 PCS Jurong Island 635 None 2011 Shell Bukom Island 800 Q4 2011 THAILAND PTT Map Ta Phut 461 Feb 9-March 17 2010 PTT Map Ta Phut 400 None 2012 PTT Map Ta Phut 515 None 2013 PTT Map Ta Phut 1000 None 2011 ROC Map Ta Phut 800 NA 2013 IRPC Map Ta Phut 360 None NA TAIWAN CPC Lin Yuan 380 None 2013 CPC Kaohsiung 500 May (2-3 months) 2011 CPC Lin Yuan 700 Feb 10 to mid-April commissioned in 2013 Formosa Mailiao 700 None 2012 Formosa Mailiao 1030 None 2013 Formosa Mailiao 1200 Q4 2012