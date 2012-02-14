(Adds Chandra Asri, Updates Tonen) The following lists planned maintenance or turnarounds (TA) at naphtha and gas crackers in Asia for 2012, and the table will be revised when new information becomes available. NONE = no t/a in 2012 NA = no information available yet T/A = turnaround

Country Company Location Nameplate 2012 Last T/A

Capacity

('000 tonnes) India Haldia Petchem Haldia 676 None 2009 Indonesia Chandra Asri 600 None 2011

Japan Asahi Kasei Mizushima 443 Early March NA

(40D) Japan Idemitsu Chiba 374 None 2011 Japan Idemitsu Tokuyama 256 Sept-Nov 2010 Japan Idemitsu Tokuyama 367 Sept-Nov 2010 Japan Keiyo Chiba 690 None 2010 Japan Maruzen Chiba 480 May-June 2008 Japan Mitsubishi Kashima 375 May-June 2011 Japan Mitsubishi Kashima 476 Aug-Oct 2011 Japan Mitsubishi Mizushima 450 None 2011 Japan Mitsui Chem Chiba 612 None 2011 Japan Mitsui Chem Osaka 500 June 26-July 26 2010 Japan Nippon Oil Kawasaki 404 Aug-Sept 2008 Japan Showa Denko Oita 695 Mid-Mar (40D) 2011 (Showa Denko will be carrying out partial, not full t/a) Japan Sumitomo Chem Chiba 380 None 2011 Japan Tonen Kawasaki 515 None 2010 Japan Tosoh Yokkaichi 527 Mid-Mar to Mid-Apr 2010 Malaysia Titan Pasir Gudang 260 None 2011 Malaysia Titan Pasir Gudang 407 None 2010 S Korea Honam Petchem Yeosu 750 Mar 1 (40D) 2010 (Capacity will be raised by 250,000 to 1 million during t/a) S Korea Honam Petchem Daesan 1000 None 2011 S Korea KPIC Onsan 460 None 2011 S Korea LG Chem Daesan 900 None 2011 S Korea LG Chem Yeosu 1000 None 2010 S Korea SK Energy Ulsan 200 None 2008 S Korea SK Energy Ulsan 660 None 2010 S Korea Samsung Total Daesan 1000 None 2011 (Samsung Total will shut a 45,000 bpd reformer either April or May) S Korea YNCC Yeochun 857 None 2011 S Korea YNCC Yeochun 578 Mar-Apr 2007 S Korea YNCC Yeochun 465 None 2010 Singapore ExxonMobil Jurong Island 900 NA 2010 (Exxon has a new 1 million tpy cracker coming up in 2012) Singapore PCS Jurong Island 475 None 2008 Singapore PCS Jurong Island 615 None 2006 Singapore Shell Bukom Island 800 NA 2011

#Thailand PTT Map Ta Phut 461 None 2010 Thailand PTT Map Ta Phut 400 Feb 2011 #Thailand PTT Map Ta Phut 515 None 2010 #Thailand PTT Map Ta Phut 1000 None 2011 Thailand ROC Map Ta Phut 800 None 2010 Taiwan CPC Lin Yuan 230 None 2011 (CPC will decommission the 230,000 tpy cracker in April 2012) (It will start up a new 700,000 tpy cracker in end 2012/early 2013) Taiwan CPC Lin Yuan 380 None 2011 Taiwan CPC Lin Yuan 500 None 2011 Taiwan Formosa Mailiao 700 Sept (40D) (Formosa's 700,000 tpy unit was shut 4 months in 2011 after pipeline fire) Taiwan Formosa Mailiao 1030 None 2010 Taiwan Formosa Mailiao 1200 None 2011 # PTT's 400KT, 461KT and 1,000KT crackers run on ethane, and not naphtha feedstock (Reporting by Asia Energy Desk)