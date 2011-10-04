SINGAPORE Oct 4 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp said on Tuesday it was in the midst of restarting a gasoline-making unit at its refinery after it was shut at the end of July due to a fire.

The company is also restarting a naphtha cracker at its petrochemical complex next week instead of this week due to delays in maintenance works, a spokesman said.

"The RFCC should be up and running soon. We are in the midst of restarting it," he said, referring to the residual fluid catalytic cracker.

"We will keep our refining capacity this month at around 400,000-420,000 barrel per day."

The amount is equivalent to some 75 percent to 78 percent of the total refining capacity of 540,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The refinery, Asia's fifth largest in terms of capacity, operates two RFCCs which each have a 84,000 bpd capacity.

The refinery was shut after a fire at a propylene recovery unit. The plant restarted its three crude units, each at 180,000 bpd, in stages with the last one restarted in the first half of September.

One of the two RFCCs remained shut because of a separate fire which affected an alkylate unit.

Apart from the refinery, Formosa also operates a 2.93 million tonne per year (tpy) cracking complex which has three crackers.

The largest of three units, a 1.2 million tpy cracker, was shut in mid-August for a 40-45 days maintenance and it was expected to restart between end-September to early October.

"But there were some delays in the maintenance works and the cracker will resume production next week," said the spokesman.

The other two crackers are running at full-tilt, he added.

Formosa is Asia's largest naphtha buyer. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by Miral Fahmy)