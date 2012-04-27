Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
SINGAPORE, April 27 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) sold a naphtha cargo to Marubeni at about $45 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up nearly 10 percent with strong demand for May cargoes, traders said on Friday.
BPCL, which sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for May 23-25 loading from Mumbai late on Thursday, had previously fetched $41 a tonne premiums from PetroChina for a cargo scheduled for April 16-18 loading from Mumbai.
Tight supplies have persisted since the start of the year due to a combination of factors which include refinery maintenance, plant outages and strong demand.
Just this week, South Korea's S-Oil and China's WEPEC saw their sales premiums hit record levels at about $32 a tonne to Japan quotes on a FOB basis each.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.