SINGAPORE, June 18 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd sold 35,000 tonnes of July naphtha to Total at
about $14 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board
basis, unchanged from levels Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical
Ltd had received last week, traders said on Monday.
The steady premiums gave sellers some relief as prices have
been falling sharply with petrochemical makers appeared to be
holding back purchases in view of the global economic
uncertainty.
Petrochemical makers LG Chem, Honam and Idemitsu are now in
the market for second-half July cargoes through tenders, with
sellers hoping that the market has bottomed out.
The tenders are expected to be awarded after 0800 GMT on
Monday.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)