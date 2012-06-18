SINGAPORE, June 18 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 35,000 tonnes of July naphtha to Total at about $14 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board basis, unchanged from levels Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemical Ltd had received last week, traders said on Monday.

The steady premiums gave sellers some relief as prices have been falling sharply with petrochemical makers appeared to be holding back purchases in view of the global economic uncertainty.

Petrochemical makers LG Chem, Honam and Idemitsu are now in the market for second-half July cargoes through tenders, with sellers hoping that the market has bottomed out.

The tenders are expected to be awarded after 0800 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)