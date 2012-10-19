SINGAPORE Oct 19 STO Maldives has bought a
30,000-tonne naphtha cargo from India's Bharat Petroleum Corp
Ltd (BPCL) at $38 a tonne for Nov. 15-17 loading from Mumbai,
its first naphtha purchase from India this year, traders said on
Friday.
It could even be the first time it had won a BPCL naphtha
tender, they added.
"They bought some fuel oil a few years back from BPCL. But
this could be their first ever purchase of naphtha from BPCL,"
said a trader.
STO Maldives's purchase premiums reflected a firm market
where other refiners, namely Essar Oil and Hindustan Petroleum
Corp Ltd (HPCL) and MRPL, were also fetching steep premiums.
BPCL separately sold another 30,000 tonnes of naphtha for
Nov. 25-27 loading from Mumbai to Marubeni at nearly $35 a tonne
to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)