SINGAPORE, March 5 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has offered a 17,000-tonne naphtha cargo for export for the first time from its Bina plant, traders said on Monday.

BPCL has offered the cargo with a minimum paraffin content of about 65 percent for March 24-31 lifting from JNPT port in Mumbai through a tender that closes on March 6.

The 120,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Bina refinery is operated by Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, in which BPCL is a majority stake owner. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)