SINGAPORE, Sept 21 India's state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has resumed naphtha exports from its Kochi refinery, after staying away for a month because of domestic demand, traders said on Friday.

It sold around 30,000 tonnes of naphtha cargo to Total for Oct. 17-21 loading from Kochi port, located in the west coast of India, at premiums of about $30 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

"I think this might be its only cargo for October loading," a trader said.

The maximum volume BPCL has exported out of its Kochi refinery was about 70,000 tonnes of naphtha a month, as seen in January, March and June of this year.

BPCL also exports naphtha out of Mumbai. It has an outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes for Oct. 22-24 loading from Mumbai. The tender closes on Sept. 25, with bids to stay valid until Sept. 26.

Separately, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Oct. 10-11 loading from Mumbai port at similar levels of $30 a tonne to Cargill.

India's October export volumes are being restored after September exports fell below 550,000 tonnes due to refinery maintenance.

October exports are expected to touch around 750,000 tonnes versus a monthly average of 720,000 tonnes between January and August this year. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (lipeng.seng@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3086; Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.reuters.com@reuters.net)