SINGAPORE May 29 India's naphtha exports for June are expected to recover by at least 35 percent to 750,000-800,000 tonnes versus volumes in May which were at their lowest in more than six months because of refinery outages and maintenance.

But the restoration of supplies is coming at a time of poorer demand from key importers Taiwan and South Korea because of cracker maintenance and run cuts respectively.

"The higher volumes next month from India will impact the market quite heavily if you take into account how much demand will be lost from cracker run cuts and maintenance," a Singapore-based trader said.

South Korea's YNCC, SK Energy and Thailand's IRPC are cutting cracker runs from this week and in June to combat weak petrochemical margins.

That would wipe out about 71,000 tonnes of naphtha demand in a month. On top of these, Asia's top naphtha buyer is shutting its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No 1 cracker on June 19 for a 40 to 45-day maintenance period, and that should eliminate a massive demand volume of more than 200,000 tonnes of naphtha during the shutdown period.

So far, India has already sold 475,000 tonnes of naphtha for June loading, including term cargoes.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) is tripling its volumes for June to 105,000 tonnes versus May as it has restored runs at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant after a supply disruption that lasted slightly more than three weeks for lack of water. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)