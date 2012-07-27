SINGAPORE, July 27 India's August naphtha
exports could reach about 750,000 tonnes, up about 20 percent
from July's volumes, as Reliance Industries Ltd has
resumed exports for August after skipping July spot sales,
traders said on Friday.
But the higher quantities are coming at a time when buyers
are slower to commit because of concerns over escalating Brent
crude prices squeezing petrochemical margins.
"The restocking of petrochemicals in China has slowed down
since last week. Plastics prices have been underperforming when
compared to raw material crude/naphtha," said a trader.
China is Asia's top petrochemical importer and if Chinese
demand is slow, Asian petrochemical makers have no incentives to
run their naphtha crackers at high rates.
"It has been quiet this week with hardly any South Korean
buyers coming forward. Some are waiting for a better time to buy
since there's no rush right now as there are more naphtha
supplies seen in the market," said another trader.
Overall, traders said, the current naphtha market was not as
bad as in June when petrochemical makers in Malaysia, Thailand
and South Korea implemented cracker run cuts that resulted in a
naphtha demand loss.
Since early July, Malaysia-based Titan, Thailand's IRPC Plc
and South Korea's YNCC have all restored
runs, although YNCC may reduce runs again should the need
arises, traders said.
"But so far, there are no actual cuts unlike in June, " said
a third trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)