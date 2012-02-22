SINGAPORE Feb 22 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is offering more March naphtha volumes
from Mumbai in view of the strong market, traders said on
Wednesday.
HPCL usually sells two cargoes out of Mumbai and one cargo
from Vizag. With the new offers, the cargoes intended for
exports next month from Mumbai stand at three.
The offers are for two 20,000-25,000-tonne cargoes, of which
one is scheduled for March 12-14 loading, with the other for
March 27-29 lifting through a tender which closes on Feb 24
It recently sold a Mumbai cargo for March 3-5 loading to
Itochu at $25.10 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board basis and a cargo for March 1-3 loading from Vizag
to Total at close to $41.00 a tonne.
"Sellers should be out in full-force to capitalise on the
strong premiums now," said a Singapore-based trader.
Naphtha supplies have been tight recently due to limited
Western exports to Asia and India having lowered February
exports due to refinery and port maintenance.
