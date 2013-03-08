SINGAPORE, March 8 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has sold to Unipec an April naphtha cargo at about $60.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, a premium which reflected a strong market, traders said on Friday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for April 6-8 loading from New Mangalore port, and is MRPL's first cargo for next month loading. It usually sells three to four cargoes a month.

The fresh premium fetched is about 11 percent lower than MRPL's record premium of $68 a tonne but it is more than 55 percent higher compared with premiums fetched for the same period last year.

The Asian naphtha supplies have been tight for months but were showing some signs of easing last week due to higher availability of alternative feedstock liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

But exceptionally strong demand was sustaining the bull run.

Separately, MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP for April 8-10 loading at a discount of 80 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on a FOB basis.

This was sharply lower compared to the discount of 30 cents it had fetched recently for a cargo lifting April 1-3.