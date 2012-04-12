SINGAPORE, April 12 India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold a May naphtha cargo to China's
Unipec at an about $46 per tonne premium for a May cargo, or 7
percent higher than a previous deal, as tight supply supported
prices, traders said on Thursday.
Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) sold an April cargo
to PetroChina Co Ltd at about $20 per tonne
above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, nearly
three times higher than a previous sale, but this could also be
due to the naphtha having a lower content of gasoline additive
MTBE.
The 10,000-tonne cargo for April 23-27 contains a maximum
100 parts per million (ppm) of MTBE. An earlier cargo sold to
Trafigura at a $7.00-per-tonne premium had a maximum 150 ppm
MTBE content.
A common MTBE content in naphtha suitable for petrochemical
production is about 50 ppm.
ONGC's 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled to be lifted on May
13-14 from Hazira.
It had previously sold a cargo for April 30 to May 1 lifting
from the same port to Total SA at a $43.00 per tonne
premium to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)