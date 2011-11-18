SINGAPORE Nov 18 India's ONGC sold a December naphtha cargo to Unipec at $17 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, or about 5.5 percent to 11.0 percent lower than sales premiums for November cargoes lifting from Hazira, traders said on Friday.

Market sentiment has been weighed down by persistently weak petrochemical margins caused by Chinese limited import demand.

But sellers were hopeful that buying interest from China for plastics would be renewed ahead of the Lunar New Year.

ONGC sold the cargo for Dec. 7-8 loading from Hazira on late Thursday, and has an outstanding tender to sell another 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 17-18 loading from the same port.

The tender closes on November, with the same day validity. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)