SINGAPORE Dec 23 India's Oil & Natural
Gas Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary, MRPL, have sold a total of
70,000 tonnes of January naphtha to Itochu and Unipec
respectively at strong premiums above $25.00 a tonne, traders
said on Friday.
Unipec bought 35,000 tonnes from MRPL for Jan. 28-30 loading
from New Mangalore at premiums of $27.00 a tonne to Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
This was nearly 30 percent higher than a cargo it sold for
Jan. 18-20 lifting from the same port previously to Itochu.
Separately, ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes for Jan. 23-24 loading
from Hazira to Itochu at premiums of about $29.00 a tonne to
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Although this was lower than another cargo sold to Total for
Jan. 13-14 lifting from the same port at $30.50 premiums, the
newly fetched premiums were more than double India's December
prices estimated at an average of $10.20 a tonne.
Naphtha sentiment has been boosted by improved petrochemical
margins and tighter availability as the Middle East usually
reduces naphtha supplies during the year-end as it channels more
of its gas for heating purposes.
Some of the naphtha supplies from the Gulf are made from gas
instead of crude.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)