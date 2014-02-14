SINGAPORE Feb 14 Oil major BP Plc has bought a
March naphtha cargo from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC),
traders said on Friday, its first naphtha purchase from the
refiner in over six months, Thomson Reuters data showed.
BP paid slightly below $29 a tonne to Middle East quotes on
a free-on-board (FOB) basis for the 35,000-tonne cargo for March
6-7 lifting from Hazira.
The premium reflected a marginal increase for ONGC which had
recently sold a cargo for Feb. 20-21 loading from the same port
to Gunvor at a premium of about $28.
BP last bought a cargo from ONGC for July 11-12 loading, but
from the Mumbai port.
Its most recent purchase of an Indian cargo through tender
was from Indian Oil Corp (IOC) for a November 2013 cargo.
Separately, ONGC's subsidiary MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for March 14-16 loading from New Mangalore to Shell at a
premium of about $26 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB
basis, down by about 26 percent in value compared to a cargo
MRPL sold to Marubeni for March 10-12 loading.
Asia's naphtha sentiment has been weakening due to
increasing supplies and with some buyers such as Formosa
replacing a small portion of their naphtha feedstock with
cheaper liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).