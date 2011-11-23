SINGAPORE Nov 23 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold a second cargo for December loading from Hazira to Total at marginally higher premiums, traders said on Wednesday.

ONGC sold the 35,000 tonnes for Dec. 17-18 loading at premiums of $17.00-$18.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It had on Nov. 17 sold to Unipec similar volumes for Dec. 7-8 loading from the same port at about $17.00 a tonne.

ONGC usually exports 1-3 naphtha cargoes a month, depending on domestic demand and production.

Current naphtha sentiment has been week due to reduced cracker runs in Taiwan, Japan and pockets of Southeast Asia.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude, were at $59.07 a tonne premium on Tuesday versus an average of $117.65 a tonne premium for January to October this year. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)