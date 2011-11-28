SINGAPORE Nov 28 India's Oil & Natural
Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold 35,000 tonnes of December naphtha to
Cargill at about $11.00 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher than a November sale, traders
said on Monday.
ONGC sold the 35,000-tonne cargo for Dec. 24-25 loading from
Mumbai late Friday when physical timespreads turned positive for
the first time in two weeks as sellers were eyeing January spot
demand from North Asian petrochemical makers.
The premium fetched was higher compared to a cargo sold to
Mercuria for Nov. 23-24 loading from the same port at $9.00 a
tonne premium.
ONGC has an outstanding tender to sell 35,000 tonnes of
naphtha for Dec. 29-30 loading from Hazira.
The tender is to be awarded on Dec. 1.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)