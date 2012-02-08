SINGAPORE Feb 8 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp sold a March naphtha cargo to Vitol at $35-$36 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, making this the highest premium it has fetched in nine months, traders said on Wednesday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for March 1-2 loading from Mumbai. The sale came at a time of tight supplies as Asian buyers would stand a slimmer chance of drawing European cargoes due to refinery closures in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)