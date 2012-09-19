Oil dips over doubts that high OPEC compliance with announced cuts will last
* Analysts doubt whether high rate of compliance can be held up
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold an October naphtha cargo from Hazira to Total at about $34 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down by about 13.5 percent from a previous sale, traders said on Wednesday.
The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for loading on Oct. 3-4 from Hazira. Traders said tight supplies have eased, with India exporting more cargo as refinery maintenance was to end this month.
More European cargoes are also expected to arrive in Asia next month.
ONGC had previously sold a cargo out of Hazira for Sept. 23-24 loading at $39.30 a tonne premium to Unipec. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Feb 14 The Native American tribes looking to stop the Dakota Access pipeline asked a judge to find that the Army Corps violated federal regulations when it recently granted the last permit needed for the project to be finished, according to a Tuesday court filing.
LONDON, Feb 14 Crude oil stockpiles are expected to empty significantly during the third quarter as continued production restraint from OPEC interacts with the seasonal increase in consumption.