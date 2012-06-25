SINGAPORE, June 25 India's Oil and natural gas
Corp Ltd (ONGC) and its subsidiary MRPL have sold a
total of 70,000 tonnes of July naphtha at about $13-$14 above
Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to Marubeni
and Gunvor, reflecting largely steady premiums, traders said on
Monday.
Mangalore refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
sold 35,000 tonnes to Gunvor for July 18-20 loading from New
Mangalore port at premiums of about $14, similar to what it had
fetched for a recent cargo sold to Shell for July 11-13 loading.
In total, MRPL has sold three cargoes for July loading,
including the latest which was done on Friday.
ONGC on the other hand sold 35,000 tonnes to Marubeni for
July 12-13 loading from Mumbai port, with some traders pegging
the premiums at about $13.00-$13.50 per tonne and other traders
having estimated premiums at $14 per tonne.
Overall, FOB premiums have held largely around $14 per tonne
in recent sessions, with Essar Oil Ltd and Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd also selling their July cargoes at
that level.
Naphtha sentiment has been volatile due to economic
uncertainties, which coupled with higher supplies have caused
Asia naphtha margins, currently at $26.78 per tonne, to lose
about 85 percent of their value compared with this year's high
at $182.63 per tonne.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)