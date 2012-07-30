SINGAPORE, July 30 India's Oil & Natural Gas
Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have sold a total of 70,000 tonnes of
August naphtha at lower premiums amid slower demand, traders
said on Monday.
Last Friday, ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 18-19 loading
from Hazira to Gunvor at premiums of about $25 a tonne to Middle
East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
This was about 24 percent lower than a premium of $33 a
tonne ONGC fetched for a previous cargo sold for early August
loading from the same port to Total.
Separately, MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug.
28-30 loading from New Mangalore on Friday to Total at premiums
of about $22 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.
This was down by about 25.5 to 31.5 percent compared to two
cargoes MRPL had previously sold for August loading to
PetroChina and Cargill.
Buyers in general have been treading cautiously as high
naphtha prices driven by strong Brent crude are hurting
petrochemical margins.
Naphtha is a key raw material for petrochemical products.
