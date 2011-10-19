SINGAPORE Oct 19 India's Reliance sold a total of 85,000 tonnes November naphtha in private talks at premiums of $19.00-$22.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Wednesday.

The volumes comprise 55,000 tonnes for mid-November loading, which were sold at $19.00 a tonne premium, and two 15,000-tonne cargoes to be co-loaded for early November loading at premiums of $22.00.

The two buyers of the volumes were not known, traders said.

The premiums were considered firm for the Indian refiner as it had fetched $16.00-$17.00 for two 25,000-tonne cargoes to be co-loaded on Oct. 27-29 and $23.00 a tonne for a 75,000-tonne second-half October cargo.

Naphtha sentiment has been weak recently due to persistently lacklustre petrochemicals demand caused by a gloomy economic outlook. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)