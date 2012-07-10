* Reliance skips naphtha exports for 1st time in more than 18 mths

* India's July exports to dive 29.5 percent after move

* Step comes at time of limited European cargoes to Europe

SINGAPORE, July 10 India's Reliance Industries will not export spot naphtha in July for the first time in more than 18 months, traders said on Tuesday, likely driving down the country's overall naphtha exports for the month by nearly a third.

The move comes at a time of limited European cargoes to Asia, though traders expect Reliance to resume exporting in August.

The firm may have channelled the naphtha feedstock into its gasoline pool or its own naphtha crackers, the traders said.

India's overall July naphtha exports will dive about 29.5 percent from the month before to about 580,000 tonnes due to the step.

That is sharply lower than earlier projections as some traders were initially expecting an average of 150,000 tonnes of naphtha from Reliance for July lifting, similar to its June and May sales.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)