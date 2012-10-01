SINGAPORE Oct 1 India's Reliance Industries has
sold 50,000-55,000 tonnes of October naphtha at premiums
slightly above $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis, reflecting a firm market, traders
said on Monday.
India's Reliance sold the cargo for Oct. 25-30 loading from
the port of Sikka late on Friday, although the buyer's identity
was not immediately known.
It had previously sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for
September loading to Cargill at slightly below $40 a tonne.
Traders said Reliance was aiming for similar premiums for
the October cargo, but buyers were treading more cautiously.
Although supplies were still tight, there were also concerns
about lost demand in Taiwan. Formosa had to reduce run rates at
its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex to 80
percent of its capacity from full-tilt after a fire at a
monoethylene glycol unit operated by its sister company Nan Ya
Plastics.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)