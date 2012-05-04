SINGAPORE May 4 India's Reliance Industries has sold around 75,000 tonnes of naphtha at $44-$46 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, a reflection that the bull-run is still persisting since early this year, traders said on Friday.

The cargo is scheduled for May 20-25 lifting from Sikka.

Although the current premiums were lower than a cargo it sold previously to Total for first-half May lifting at about $50 a tonne, they were above the average for Indian May cargoes at nearly $40 a tonne.

"Premiums are still high as some traders may be covering their positions at a time of limited Indian exports for May," said a Singapore-based trader.

India's May exports will not exceed 580,000 tonnes which sharply lags 2011's monthly average at close to 900,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng)