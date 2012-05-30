SINGAPORE May 30 India's Reliance Industries
Ltd has sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 24-27
lifting from Sikka at about $25 per tonne above Middle East
quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 33 percent
compared with a previous sale, traders said on Wednesday.
Weaker demand and rising supplies are weighing on premiums.
Reliance had recently sold 75,000 tonnes for early June
lifting at premiums of about $35.50 per tonne.
"The weak fundamentals are likely to persist all through the
third quarter," said a trader.
Premiums are expected to fall further, traders said.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)