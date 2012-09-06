SINGAPORE, Sept 6 India's Reliance Industries has offered 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for late September loading in a surprise move as traders had not expected the refiner to have any exports this month due to gasoline demand.

Reliance has offered the cargo for Sept. 25-30 loading from Sikka.

"This is kind of a surprise as we were not expecting them to have any naphtha for September on a spot basis," said a trader.

It was not immediately clear why the refiner has made the offer, but naphtha premiums were shooting up recently on tight supplies amid strong South Korean demand.

Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)