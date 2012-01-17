SINGAPORE Jan 17 India's Reliance
Industries and Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) may lower their
February naphtha exports due to maintenance of a mooring
facility at the Hazira port which would affect
loadings/unloadings of cargoes, traders said on Tuesday.
Two maintenance are scheduled to be carried out at the
single point mooring (SPM), lasting about 10 days each. One will
take place between late January and early February, and the
other between the end of February and early March.
ONGC had skipped naphtha exports from the Hazira port for
two months in February and March 2011 after maintenance at the
mooring facility, owned by Reliance Industries.
"Lower exports from India will support the naphtha market as
this will keep supplies tighter," said a trader.
ONGC typically caps its monthly naphtha exports from Hazira
to three medium-range size cargoes totalling 105,000 tonnes. It
has so far not sold any cargoes for February loadings from the
port although it has sold 70,000 tonnes for January lifting.
Reliance on the other hand operates a cracker at Hazira, and
traders are expecting the privately-run refiner to stockpile on
naphtha feedstock before the maintenance starts.
That would likely result in Reliance having less for
exports, they estimated.
Reliance is also shutting a crude distillation unit next
month for a three-week maintenance.
It was not immediately clear how much Reliance would export
next month, but it has so far sold around 55,000 tonnes of
naphtha for February and around 110,000 tonnes for January.
It usually exports a monthly average of 180,000-200,000
tonnes.
