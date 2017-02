SINGAPORE Aug 30 Socar Trading, a unit of Azerbaijan's state oil firm, bought its first naphtha cargo from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) at premiums of about $31.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday.

This is the highest premium ONGC has received in four months for a naphtha cargo lifting from Mumbai port.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for Sept 13-14 loading. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)