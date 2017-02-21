(Removes word "heavy" from paragraph two, as it should read
TOKYO/SINGAPORE Feb 21 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
bought a naphtha cargo from Iran last month, the Asian
country's first such purchase from Iran since October 2016,
sources familiar with the matter said.
The naphtha cargo, loaded in late January, has arrived in
Japan and is from the new Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR), one
source added.
The cargo contains high sulphur, restricting the number of
petrochemical makers that can use it.
The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised
to speak to the media.
A Mitsubishi spokesman confirmed it had bought naphtha from
Iran recently, but declined to comment on details or which
refinery the cargo was from due to company policy.
Japan's customs-cleared trade data, which started in 1988,
showed Japan last imported a naphtha cargo from Iran in October.
January data is not available until Feb. 24.
PGSR has a condensate splitter but traders say it is only
making sporadic offers now as its secondary units are not ready.
Once its secondary units are commissioned this year, the
refinery will cease naphtha exports as the fuel will be
channelled to the gasoline pool.
