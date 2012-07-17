(Adds comments; market impact)

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, July 17 Japan's Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp said on Tuesday it had secured naphtha supplies to meet the requirements of its 504,000 tonnes per year Mizushima cracker until late August and that it will continue to import for September onwards.

This supported the naphtha market, traders said, with margins of the light fuel having risen nearly 10 percent to remain near a two-month high of $93.30 a tonne premiums.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals, owned by Asahi Kasei Corp, usually gets some of its naphtha supply for the cracker from JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

Based on its cracker capacity, and if it was running at its full rate, it would need about 135,000 tonnes of naphtha a month.

It imports about 50,000 tonnes a month of spot naphtha and holds a contract with the Middle East but the exact term volumes were not immediately clear.

"It is not easy to determine the amount Asahi would need now, but an estimate would be that they would need at least 55,000 tonnes more on top of the spot cargoes they already buy on a monthly basis," said a trader.

On Tuesday, JX Nippon started shutting down refining units at the plant that supplies Asahi Kasei's cracker after discovering inspection records had not been properly kept. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)