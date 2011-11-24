TOKYO, Nov 24 Japanese refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said it plans to conduct scheduled maintenance
on its two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant in western
Japan in autumn 2012.
The duration of the shutdown for the maintenance has not
been set but it will likely be a little less than two months, a
company spokeswoman said.
As of last week, the company's naphtha crackers had on
average a reduced operating rate of 70-80 percent of capacity
after Tosoh Corp shut its vinyl chloride monomer plants
near Tokuyama due to a fire, the spokeswoman said.
The following table shows the company's maintenance schedule
for next year. Capacity is shown in thousand tonnes of ethylene
per year.
Location Capacity Maintenance date
Chiba 374 None
Tokuyama 256 around Sept-Nov (nearly 2 months)
367 around Sept-Nov (nearly 2 months)
