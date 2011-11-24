TOKYO, Nov 24 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it plans to conduct scheduled maintenance on its two naphtha crackers at its Tokuyama plant in western Japan in autumn 2012.

The duration of the shutdown for the maintenance has not been set but it will likely be a little less than two months, a company spokeswoman said.

As of last week, the company's naphtha crackers had on average a reduced operating rate of 70-80 percent of capacity after Tosoh Corp shut its vinyl chloride monomer plants near Tokuyama due to a fire, the spokeswoman said.

The following table shows the company's maintenance schedule for next year. Capacity is shown in thousand tonnes of ethylene per year.

Location Capacity Maintenance date

Chiba 374 None

Tokuyama 256 around Sept-Nov (nearly 2 months)

367 around Sept-Nov (nearly 2 months) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)