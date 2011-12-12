TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Monday it would conduct scheduled maintenance on aromatic units at its Chiba plant, east of Tokyo, in March-May 2012.

But the 374,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at the Chiba plant will not be shut next year for turnaround, the company has said.

Click for the company's cracker maintenance schedule for next year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)