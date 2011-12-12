UPDATE 1-MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on lower costs
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said on Monday it would conduct scheduled maintenance on aromatic units at its Chiba plant, east of Tokyo, in March-May 2012.
But the 374,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at the Chiba plant will not be shut next year for turnaround, the company has said.
Click for the company's cracker maintenance schedule for next year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LOCAL AUTHORITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS NO NUCLEAR RISK FROM FLAMANVILLE EXPLOSION
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.