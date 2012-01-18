* Firm says 2 crackers shut since Tues due to unspecified problem

* Units, in Tokuyama, have total annual capacity of 623,000 T

* Idemitsu expects to resume operations in a few days (Adds detail)

TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it shut two naphtha crackers in western Japan, with total capacity of 623,000 tonnes of ethylene per year, on Tuesday night due to an unspecified problem.

The company has been making repairs to the units at its Tokuyama plant and expects to resume operations in a few days, a spokesman said.

The Tokuyama facility is slated to be closed for regular maintenance in October-November.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)