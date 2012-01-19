(Company corrects number of units shut due to problem to 1 from
2)
* One of 2 crackers shut since Tuesday due to unspecified
problem
* Idemitsu expects to resume operations in a few days
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese refiner Idemitsu
Kosan Co said it shut one of the two naphtha crackers
at its Tokuyama plant on Tuesday night due to an unspecified
problem.
The other cracker has been kept shut since last year due to
lower demand, a company spokesman said.
Since November, Idemitsu has been lowering production at the
Tokuyama plant, which has total ethylene manufacturing capacity
of 623,000 tonnes per year, due to the extended shutdown of a
plant operated by Tosoh Corp following a fire.
The Tokuyama plant in western Japan has two crackers with
capacity of 256,000 tonnes per year and 367,000 tpy, but the
company declined to specify which unit closed on Tuesday.
The company has been making repairs to the unit and expects
to resume operations in a few days, a spokesman said.
The Tokuyama facility is due to be closed for regular
maintenance in October-November.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)