SINGAPORE, April 18 Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd has bought a May naphtha cargo from Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) at a premium of about $44 a tonne to Middle East quotes, traders said, its first spot purchase through a tender from India in about two months.

The 35,000-tonne cargo will be loaded at Mumbai's port on May 9-10, the traders said on Wednesday.

Idemitsu has a quarterly term deal with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), inked around mid-February, to lift three cargoes totalling 105,000 tonnes for May-June loading at premiums of $27-$30 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

But premiums have since surged on tight supply from Europe, where naphtha is being used as a blendstock to help meet increased demand for gasoline.

Idemitsu last bought a spot cargo from BPCL for Feb. 25-27 loading from Mumbai at a premium of $33 a tonne.

The Japanese petrochemical is the third end-user to buy cargoes directly through spot tenders in the last two weeks.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc last week bought 24,000 tonnes of light naphtha for May 22-23 loading from Kuwait at premiums of $37 a tonne, while South Korea's Yeochun NCC Co Ltd (YNCC bought 80,000 tonnes of naphtha from Qatar's Tasweeq at premiums of around $35-$36 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)