TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it restarted a naphtha cracking facility at its Tokuyama plant in western Japan on Monday after an unspecified problem almost a week ago.

The company closed one of the two naphtha crackers at the plant on Tuesday night.

The other cracker has been shut since November due to the extended shutdown of a plant operated by its customer Tosoh Corp .

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)