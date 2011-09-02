TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co said it started maintenance work as planned on Thursday at its sole naphtha cracker in Chiba, near Tokyo.

Maintenance work on the cracker, with ethylene production capacity of 380,000 tonnes per year, is due to finish on Oct. 17.

Mitsubishi Chemical Co separately said the No.2 453,000 tpy naphtha cracker at its Kashima plant, north of Tokyo, entered regular maintenance on Aug. 30, as planned.

The turnaround is due to end in mid-October, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)