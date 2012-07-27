TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co
Ltd said on Friday it expects its Keiyo Ethylene unit to restart
its sole naphtha cracker, which has an annual production
capacity of 768,000 tonnes of ethylene, relatively soon after an
unplanned shutdown on Tuesday.
The unit, located in Chiba, east of Tokyo, was shut after
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from a pipeline, a
spokesman for Maruzen Petrochemical said, adding that repair
work was under way.
Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen
Petrochemical, which itself is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co
group.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co
each also have a 22.5 percent in Keiyo Ethylene.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)