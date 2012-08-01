UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd said on Wednesday its Keiyo Ethylene unit would restart its sole naphtha cracker, which has an annual production capacity of 768,000 tonnes of ethylene, on Thursday, a little over a week after an unplanned shutdown.
The unit, located in Chiba, east of Tokyo, was shut on July 24 after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from a pipeline, prompting the firm to conduct repair work.
Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen Petrochemical, which itself is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co group.
Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co each also have a 22.5 percent in Keiyo Ethylene. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.