(Corrects year in headline to 2012)

TOKYO, Nov 18 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp said it would conduct planned maintenance at two of its three naphtha crackers in 2012.

A company spokesman said the firm's Kashima No.1 cracker would would likely be maintained in spring and that its Kashima No.2 unit would probaly be turned around in summer or autumn.

The crackers' operating rate has fallen to about 80-85 percent since around late October due to slack demand in Asia, he added.

Mitsubishi Chemical is a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings.

The following list details the maintenance schedule for the firm's naphtha crackers in Japan.

(Capacity in thousand tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance for 2012 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mitsubishi Chemical Kashima 1 375 seen sometime in May-June Kashima 2 453 seen sometime in Aug-Oct Mizushima 450 None (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)