UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Mitsubish Chemical Corp shut its No. 2 naphtha cracker in Kashima on Oct. 8 following a power outage, but it was unclear when the unit would resume operations, traders said on Thursday.
The cracker has a capacity of more than 450,000 tonnes per year (tpy).
Mitsubishi Chemical operates another cracker, its no. 1 unit, which has a capacity of more than 370,000 tpy.
The No. 1 unit is running at full capacity.
The No. 1 unit is running at full capacity.
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.