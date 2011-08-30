TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp
said it shut the No.2 naphtha cracker at its Kashima plant as
scheduled on Tuesday for planned maintenance.
The company is a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
.
The following list details the maintenance schedule for the
firm's naphtha crackers in Japan, including a Reuters projection
for the last day of maintenance for the Kashima No.2 cracker.
(Ethyelene production capacity in '000 tonnes per year)
Company/Location Capacity Maintenance for 2011
------------------------------------------------------------
Mitsubishi Chemical
Kashima 1 375 May 14-June 30
Kashima 2 453 Aug 30 to around Oct. 17
Mizushima 450 May 16-June 25
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)