TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Corp said it shut the No.2 naphtha cracker at its Kashima plant as scheduled on Tuesday for planned maintenance.

The company is a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings .

The following list details the maintenance schedule for the firm's naphtha crackers in Japan, including a Reuters projection for the last day of maintenance for the Kashima No.2 cracker. (Ethyelene production capacity in '000 tonnes per year) Company/Location Capacity Maintenance for 2011 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mitsubishi Chemical Kashima 1 375 May 14-June 30 Kashima 2 453 Aug 30 to around Oct. 17 Mizushima 450 May 16-June 25 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)